Nov 14 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5148.35 5168.85 -0.40 Nifty Nov 2011 5155.85 5191.75 -0.69 Open Interest 27,008,650 26,708,400 1.12 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.29 1.29 0.00 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.93 0.96 -3.12

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 25.29 24.74 2.22 Call ATM IV (30D) 25.45 22.56 12.81 Put ATM IV (30D) 21.87 23.62 -7.41

Shree Renuka, LIC Housing, Unitech, Punj Lloyd and IDFC were among the top gainers in November contract open interest, while Suzlon, Kingfisher, GVK Power, Alok Industries and Jaiprakash associates were the top losers.

"The domestic economic cues along with the global developments are not conducive to bull trend as of now. The short and medium term trend of the market has become bearish. Sentiments continue to be jittery as the possibility of domestic economic slowdown has increased. Below 5,160, the next support exists at 5,055-5,045. Sugar stocks were beaten down on dismal results of Renuka Sugars and Balrampur Chini," said Shanu Goel-Senior Research Analyst-Bonanza Portfolio Limited. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra)