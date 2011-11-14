Nov 14 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Monday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5148.35 5168.85 -0.40
Nifty Nov 2011 5155.85 5191.75 -0.69
Open Interest 27,008,650 26,708,400 1.12
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.29 1.29 0.00
Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.93 0.96 -3.12
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility Index 25.29 24.74 2.22
Call ATM IV (30D) 25.45 22.56 12.81
Put ATM IV (30D) 21.87 23.62 -7.41
For more details, please click on and.
Shree Renuka, LIC Housing, Unitech, Punj Lloyd and IDFC were
among the top gainers in November contract open interest, while
Suzlon, Kingfisher, GVK Power, Alok Industries and Jaiprakash
associates were the top losers.
"The domestic economic cues along with the global
developments are not conducive to bull trend as of now. The
short and medium term trend of the market has become bearish.
Sentiments continue to be jittery as the possibility of domestic
economic slowdown has increased. Below 5,160, the next support
exists at 5,055-5,045. Sugar stocks were beaten down on dismal
results of Renuka Sugars and Balrampur Chini," said Shanu
Goel-Senior Research Analyst-Bonanza Portfolio Limited.
(Reporting By Manoj Dharra)