Nov 15 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5068.50 5148.35 -1.55 Nifty Nov 2011 5078.20 5155.85 -1.51 Open Interest 26,384,900 27,008,650 -2.31 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.28 1.29 -0.78 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.94 0.93 1.08

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 25.97 25.29 2.69 Call ATM IV (30D) 24.96 25.45 -1.93 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.63 21.87 3.48

Kingfisher, Jaiprakash Associates, Shree Renuka, Lanco Infra, Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers in November contract open interest, while GVK Power, Suzlon, NHPC, Alok Industries, Unitech were the top losers.

"Nifty showed selling pressure for 4th consecutive day and closed in red. Nifty also broke 5,100 levels on downside. Selling pressure may continue if Nifty maintains below 5,100 levels. However, if Nifty maintains above 5,100 levels, then recovery may also be seen. The trend deciding level is 5,080. If Nifty shows strength above 5,080 levels, then rally to 5,125/5,160/5,200 may be seen. If Nifty does not show strength above 5,080 levels, then selling pressure till may 5040/5000/4950 also be seen," said Puneet Kinra-Senior Technical Analyst-Bonanza Portfolio Limited.

(Reporting By Manoj Dharra)