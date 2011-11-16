Nov 16 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5030.45 5068.50 -0.75 Nifty Nov 2011 5044.90 5078.20 -0.66 Open Interest 25,066,000 26,384,900 -5.00 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.13 1.28 -11.72 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.94 0.94 0.00

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 25.04 25.97 -3.58 Call ATM IV (30D) 17.73 24.96 -28.97 Put ATM IV (30D) 28.38 24.63 15.23

Ashok Leyland, GMR Infra, KS Oils, Suzlon and BHEL were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Tata Motors, IFCI, Suzlon, Kingfisher and HDFC bank were the top losers.

"Extreme volatility gripped the markets today. Markets opened gap down in the morning. It came close to 5,000 mark twice during the day and finally closed near the day's high around 5,080 on Nifty futures.Nifty's strong upward movement towards the end of the day clearly shows fresh buying in the several counters across the board. In the shorter term the market participants are awaiting some kind of policy reform which could lead to fresh triggers," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities.

(Reporting By Manoj Dharra)