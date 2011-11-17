Nov 17 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4934.75 5030.45 -1.90 Nifty Nov 2011 4932.95 5044.90 -2.22 Open Interest 25,053,300 25,066,000 -0.05 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.80 1.13 -29.20 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.82 0.94 -12.77

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.92 25.04 7.51 Call ATM IV (30D) 28.11 17.73 58.54 Put ATM IV (30D) 22.59 28.38 -20.40

For more details, please click on and.

Suzlon Tata Motors, Unitech, GMR Infra and Punj Lloyd were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Tata Motors, Punj Lloyd, Sree Renuka, GVK Power and IFCI were the top losers.

"Market continued on its bearish trend and is expected to remain highly volatile until or unless it finds a positive trigger to change its course of direction. Sentiment continues to be jittery on both the domestic as well as global front. Developments on the European front will be keenly watched by the market men for further cues. Below 4900, downside support exists at 4,830-4,790. Oil & gas, private sector banks and technology stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure," said Shanu Goel sr. research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

(Reporting By Manoj Dharra)