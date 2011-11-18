Nov 18 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4905.80 4934.75 -0.59 Nifty Nov 2011 4914.60 4932.95 -0.37 Open Interest 23,649,500 25,053,300 -5.60 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.73 0.80 -8.75 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.94 0.82 14.63

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.58 26.92 -1.26 Call ATM IV (30D) 26.57 28.11 -5.48 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.08 22.59 6.6

Suzlon, GMR Infra, Jaiprakash Associates, Tata Motors and IFCI were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while GMR Infra, IFCI, Tata Motors, GVK Power and Unitech were the top losers.

"Fresh buying as well as short covering supported the rise in Nifty. If Nifty recovers from here, one needs to check the strength in the rise by seeing the volume. If the rise is backed by volumes it would mean that rise has strength and could sustain. However, if the rise is on low volumes, we could again see selling pressure coming in at higher levels. Overall, Nifty supports are placed at 4,830-4,750 and resistance are placed at 4,980-5,060," said Milan Bavishi-Head Research at Inventure Growth and Securities.

(Reporting By Manoj Dharra)