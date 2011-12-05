Dec 5 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Monday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5039.15 5050.15 -0.22
Nifty DEC 2011 5065.60 5080.70 -0.30
Open Interest 22,564,350 24,358,900 -7.37
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.25 1.32 -5.30
Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.88 0.96 -8.33
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility Index 25.02 23.99 4.29
Call ATM IV (30D) 20.85 21.27 -1.97
Put ATM IV (30D) 24.59 22.12 11.17
GVK Power, NHPC, ITC, Reliance Communication and SAIL were
among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while
Indiabulls Real Estate, McLeod Russel, Unitech, Ashok Leyland
and Pantaloon Retail were the top losers.
"Markets have behaved totally in line with the global peers.
Global developments will continue to influence the market trend.
Going forward all eyes will be on key European events' including
today's meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel; ECB & BoE meeting on Thursday
and the EU Summit on Friday. The outcome of EU meetings will be
crucial for the market sentiments. Support levels for Nifty are
5,000 and then 4,915. Upside resistance exists at 5,105 and then
5,155," said Shanu Goel senior research analyst at Bonanza
Portlio Ltd.
(Reporting By Manoj Dharra)