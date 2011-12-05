Dec 5 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5039.15 5050.15 -0.22 Nifty DEC 2011 5065.60 5080.70 -0.30 Open Interest 22,564,350 24,358,900 -7.37 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.25 1.32 -5.30 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.88 0.96 -8.33 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 25.02 23.99 4.29 Call ATM IV (30D) 20.85 21.27 -1.97 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.59 22.12 11.17 For more details, please click on and. GVK Power, NHPC, ITC, Reliance Communication and SAIL were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Indiabulls Real Estate, McLeod Russel, Unitech, Ashok Leyland and Pantaloon Retail were the top losers. "Markets have behaved totally in line with the global peers. Global developments will continue to influence the market trend. Going forward all eyes will be on key European events' including today's meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel; ECB & BoE meeting on Thursday and the EU Summit on Friday. The outcome of EU meetings will be crucial for the market sentiments. Support levels for Nifty are 5,000 and then 4,915. Upside resistance exists at 5,105 and then 5,155," said Shanu Goel senior research analyst at Bonanza Portlio Ltd. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra)