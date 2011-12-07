Dec 7 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5062.60 5039.15 0.47 Nifty DEC 2011 5086.10 5065.60 0.40 Open Interest 23,005,450 22,564,350 1.95 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.24 1.25 -0.80 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.89 0.88 1.14 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.46 25.02 5.76 Call ATM IV (30D) 24.45 20.85 17.27 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.77 24.59 -3.33 For more details, please click on and. Indiabulls Real estate, Idea, ITC, SAIL and Reliance Communication were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while GVK Power, Alok Industries, Lanco Infra, Ashok Leyland and Suzlon were the top losers. "Nifty has next key support at 5,025-4,950 levels. If the expected fall takes support at these levels, we could again see Nifty resuming its current uptrend. On the upside, 5,140-5,260 can act as near term resistance. It will remain an action packed week with market participants awaiting and acting upon any news coming out from the Eurozone," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra)