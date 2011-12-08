Dec 8 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4943.65 5062.60 -2.35 Nifty DEC 2011 4956.60 5086.10 -2.54 Open Interest 24,558,200 23,005,450 6.74 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.14 1.24 -8.06 Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.10 0.89 23.59 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 28.58 26.46 8.01 Call ATM IV (30D) 27.80 24.45 13.70 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.68 23.77 8.03 For more details, please click on and. Unitech, Idea Cellular, Reliance Power, Bharti Airtel and Indiabulls Real Estate were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Reliance Communication, Sintex, GVK Power, JSW Ispat and Apollo Tyres were the top losers. "Nifty has next support at 4,880 levels. On the upside, 5140-5260 can act as near term resistance. Any positive outcome from Europe will trigger fresh buying in the stocks. As well as a correction in USD INR rates could also result in equity markets going higher. On the other hand, if none of this happens, we could see Nifty entering into deeper correction," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)