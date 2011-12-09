Dec 8 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4886.70 4943.65 -1.56 Nifty DEC 2011 4885.90 4956.60 -1.43 Open Interest 19,781,600 24,558,200 -19.45 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.09 1.14 -4.39 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.98 1.10 -10.91 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 29.53 28.58 3.32 Call ATM IV (30D) 27.84 27.80 0.14 Put ATM IV (30D) 28.56 25.68 11.21 For more details, please click on and. Unitech, Jaiprakash Associates, Lanco Infra and Sterlite Industries were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Tata Power, GVK Power, IDEA, SREI Infra and ITC were the top losers. "Next week will be eventful for the domestic bourses as the IIP numbers will be announced on Monday and the November monthly inflation figure will be announced on Wednesday. The third advance tax instalment is also due on 15 December which are likely to provide cues for Q3FY12 earnings and the monetary policy is scheduled for December 16th. The market is expected to be volatile with a downward bias," said Shanu Goel-Sr.Researsh Analyst-Bonanza Portfolio Limited. "Nifty has upside resistance at 5,000 and on the downside, 4,750 will remain a key support level," said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra)