Dec 12 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4764.60 4886.70 -2.10 Nifty DEC 2011 4773.70 4885.90 -2.30 Open Interest 20,709,000 19,781,600 4.69 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.07 1.09 -1.83 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.86 0.98 -12.24 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 29.30 29.53 -0.78 Call ATM IV (30D) 27.21 27.84 -2.26 Put ATM IV (30D) 28.88 28.56 1.12 For more details, please click on and. Indiabulls Real Estate, Alok Industries, Jaiprakash Associates, Punj Lloyd and Suzlon were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while IFCI, ITC, Tata Motors, Housing Development & Infrastructure ans Sterlite Industries were the top losers. "Nifty showed one-sided selling pressure from 4,900 level. If Nifty breaks below this level, further selling pressure may be seen. Also, Nifty has major resistance at 4,920. So, for further decisive uptrend, it has to sustain above this level. For trading, the trend deciding level is 4815. If Nifty shows strength above 4,815 levels, then rally to 4,840/4920 may be seen. If Nifty does not show strength above 4,815 levels, then selling pressure till 4,690/4,640 may also be seen," said Puneet Kinra senior Technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)