Dec 13 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4800.60 4764.60 0.76 Nifty DEC 2011 4811.35 4773.70 0.78 Open Interest 2,2141,300 20,709,000 6.91 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.07 1.07 0 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.91 0.86 5.81 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 28.11 29.30 -4.06 Call ATM IV (30D) 26.90 27.21 -1.13 Put ATM IV (30D) 26.73 28.88 -7.44 For more details, please click on and. Indiabulls Real Estate, Tata Motors, Titan, Dish TV and Idea Cellular were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while NHPC, Suzlon, GMR Infrastructure, IFCI and Alok Industries were the top losers. "Volatility in stocks is extremely high and traders should remain cautious and nimble footed. Trade with stop loss and book profits regularly. Nifty has upside resistance at 4880-4932 and on the downside, supports come at 4720-4630," said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)