Dec 14 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4763.25 4800.60 -0.77 Nifty DEC 2011 4764.20 4811.35 -0.97 Open Interest 20,540,300 22,141,300 -7.23 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.05 1.07 -1.86 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.98 0.91 7.69 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 28.79 28.11 2.42 Call ATM IV (30D) 25.78 26.90 -4.16 Put ATM IV (30D) 29.03 26.73 8.60 For more details, please click on and. Shree Renuka Sugars, Punj Llyod, Ashok Leyland, Reliance Communications and Sintex Industries were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while NHPC, Jain Irrigation, SAIL, Pantaloon Retail and Bharti Airtel were the top losers. "At best one can hope for a toning down of the RBI's aggressive anti-inflation stance on Dec. 16. It may hint at a calibrated policy reversal starting next year in order to protect growth, given the worsening macro-economic scenario. At the same time, the government must make extra efforts to win back the confidence of investors and the general public. Continued lack of policy action may prompt rating agencies to downgrade India. That is the last thing we need," said Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)