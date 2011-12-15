Dec 15 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4746.35 4763.25 -0.35 Nifty DEC 2011 4757.40 4764.20 -0.14 Open Interest 20,547,550 20,540,300 0.04 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.01 1.05 -3.81 Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.02 0.98 4.08 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 28.81 28.79 0.07 Call ATM IV (30D) 29.92 25.78 16.06 Put ATM IV (30D) 26.81 29.03 -7.65 For more details, please click on and. Indiabulls Real Estate, Titan Industries, Punj Lloyd, Ashok Leyland and Shree Renuka sugars were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, GMR Infra, NHPC, Lanco Infra, Alok Industries and Tata Motors were the top losers. "High volatility continues throughout the session with more bias towards selling. The short-term trend of the market remained bearish. Today, the market took support right at the 4,650-4,700 level, now all eyes are on the monetary policy scheduled tomorrow," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)