Dec 16 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4651.60 4746.35 -1.99 Nifty DEC 2011 4643.15 4757.40 -2.40 Open Interest 24,052,000 20,547,550 17.05 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.95 1.01 -5.94 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.91 1.02 -10.78 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 29.69 28.81 3.05 Call ATM IV (30D) 29.5 29.92 -1.40 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.98 26.81 -3.09 For more details, please click on and. Sterlite Industries, Jaiprakash Associates, Essar Oil, Tata Motors and Axis Bank were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Housing Development and Infrastructure, JSW Ispat, K.S. Oil, Punj Llyod and Delta Corp were the top losers. "The sentiments have changed for the worst. The medium-to-short term trend has definitely turned bearish," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. "However, after a huge fall of almost 200 points in a single day and almost 460 points in 7 trading days, some bounce back can be expected in next couple of days. Nifty is likely to consolidate within 4500-5000 range in the medium term." Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities, said he expects key support for Nifty at 4,525 points. "And on the upside, 4,730 -- which was earlier a support level -- will now become a resistance (level)." (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)