Dec 16 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Friday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4651.60 4746.35 -1.99
Nifty DEC 2011 4643.15 4757.40 -2.40
Open Interest 24,052,000 20,547,550 17.05
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 0.95 1.01 -5.94
Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.91 1.02 -10.78
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility Index 29.69 28.81 3.05
Call ATM IV (30D) 29.5 29.92 -1.40
Put ATM IV (30D) 25.98 26.81 -3.09
Sterlite Industries, Jaiprakash Associates, Essar Oil, Tata
Motors and Axis Bank were among the top gainers in December
contract open interest, while Housing Development and
Infrastructure, JSW Ispat, K.S. Oil, Punj Llyod and Delta Corp
were the top losers.
"The sentiments have changed for the worst. The
medium-to-short term trend has definitely turned bearish," said
Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.
"However, after a huge fall of almost 200 points in a single
day and almost 460 points in 7 trading days, some bounce back
can be expected in next couple of days. Nifty is likely to
consolidate within 4500-5000 range in the medium term."
Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and
Securities, said he expects key support for Nifty at 4,525
points. "And on the upside, 4,730 -- which was earlier a support
level -- will now become a resistance (level)."
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)