Dec 19 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4613.10 4651.60 -0.82 Nifty DEC 2011 4623.85 4643.15 -0.41 Open Interest 233,71,700 24,052,000 -2.82 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.93 0.95 -2.10 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.90 0.91 -1.09 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 30.58 29.69 2.99 Call ATM IV (30D) 30.16 29.5 2.23 Put ATM IV (30D) 27.96 25.98 7.62 For more details, please click on and. Tata Motors, Suzlon, Reliance Communications, Jaiprakash Associates and Axis Bank were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Lanco Infratech, Hindustan Construction, Unitech, Housing Development and Infrastructure and Steel Authority of India were the top losers. "Going forward, Nifty has resistances placed at 4650-4730 levels. Selling pressure would again be felt at these levels. Overall, markets continue to remain in the downtrend, making new lows and lower highs," said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. "On the downside, 4,525 is a support. In case 4,525 is broken on closing, we could see some severe damage in the indices." The relief rally can last at best until 4,750, said Ashish Chaturmohta, vice president (derivatives & technical analyst) at IIFL Wealth. "And Nifty can fall to 4,400 in December series if key support at 4,530 is broken," Chaturmohta said. Nifty may see a relief rally from 4,530-4,540 levels, three technical analysts told Reuters. <ID:nL3E7NJ2C0> (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)