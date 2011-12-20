Dec 20 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4544.20 4613.10 -1.49 Nifty DEC 2011 4554.50 4623.85 -1.50 Open Interest 19,430,900 23,371,700 -16.86 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.87 0.93 -6.45 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.84 0.90 -6.67 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 30.53 30.58 -0.16 Call ATM IV (30D) 25.98 30.16 -13.86 Put ATM IV (30D) 31.90 27.96 14.09 For more details, please click on and. Suzlon, DLF, GMR Infra, IDFC and Tata Motors were among the top gainers in January contract open interest, while Suzlon, DLF, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Shree Renuka Sugars were the top losers in December contract open interest. "Sector-specific FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) did well during the day, but infra and banks completely failed to hold at any levels. Most of them are forming new 52-week lows and will keep the picture gloomy for the medium term," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of technical research at Kotak Securities. "Tomorrow (Wednesday) in case the market holds above 4,530 in the first half of the trading session, then we can enter into long position with the same stop loss for the target 4,700 on the higher side." He also said 4,700, which was the barrier/support for the last three months, will act as a major hurdle for the market and positional traders can create short around the same. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)