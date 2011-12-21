Dec 21 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4693.15 4544.20 3.28 Nifty DEC 2011 4711.50 4554.50 3.45 Open Interest 17,234,750 19,430,900 -11.30 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.92 0.87 5.75 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.85 0.84 1.19 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 27.53 30.53 -9.83 Call ATM IV (30D) 26.64 25.98 2.54 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.81 31.90 -19.09 For more details, please click on and. Suzlon, Tata Motors, Balrampur Chini Mills, DLF and Jaiprakash Associates were among the top gainers in January contract open interest, while Suzlon, GMR Infra, Tata Motors, Unitech and LIC Housing were the top losers in December contract open interest. "The much expected technical recovery was witnessed today. A close above 4,750 is expected to change the short-term trend of the market to bullish," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. "Global developments will continue to influence the market direction. Nifty is likely to consolidate within 4,450-4,750 range in medium term," he added. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)