Dec 21 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4693.15 4544.20 3.28
Nifty DEC 2011 4711.50 4554.50 3.45
Open Interest 17,234,750 19,430,900 -11.30
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 0.92 0.87 5.75
Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.85 0.84 1.19
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility Index 27.53 30.53 -9.83
Call ATM IV (30D) 26.64 25.98 2.54
Put ATM IV (30D) 25.81 31.90 -19.09
For more details, please click on and.
Suzlon, Tata Motors, Balrampur Chini Mills, DLF and Jaiprakash
Associates were among the top gainers in January contract open
interest, while Suzlon, GMR Infra, Tata Motors, Unitech and LIC
Housing were the top losers in December contract open interest.
"The much expected technical recovery was witnessed today. A
close above 4,750 is expected to change the short-term trend of
the market to bullish," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst
at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
"Global developments will continue to influence the market
direction. Nifty is likely to consolidate within 4,450-4,750
range in medium term," he added.
(Reporting By Manoj Dharra; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)