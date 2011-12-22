Dec 22 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4733.85 4693.15 0.86 Nifty DEC 2011 4748.90 4711.50 0.79 Open Interest 18,001,400 17,234,750 4.44 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.93 0.92 1.08 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.87 0.85 2.35 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.84 27.53 -2.51 Call ATM IV (30D) 22.69 26.64 -14.8 Put ATM IV (30D) 26.80 25.81 3.83 For more details, please click on and. GMR Infra, Alok Industries, Suzlon, IDFC and Punj Llyod were among the top gainers in January contract open interest, while Punj Lloyd, GMR Infra, Suzlon, Alok Industries and IDFC were the top losers in December contract open interest. "Sentiments have improved considerably, however, the trend is expected to become bullish only after 4,750 level is breached on daily closing basis," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. "With inflation rate slowing down quite remarkably, buying interest can be seen in interest rate sensitive sectors like banks, realty, capital goods stocks etc. Fundamentally, strong banking and capital goods stocks can be accumulated at current levels," he added. "The Nifty has reached its resistance zone of 4,730-4,750, traders must be extremely cautious and should book profits regularly," said Milan Bhavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)