Dec 23 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4714 4733.85 -0.41 Nifty DEC 2011 4720.60 4748.90 -0.59 Open Interest 16,347,550 18,001,400 -9.18 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.91 0.93 -2.15 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.90 0.87 3.44 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 27.39 26.84 2.05 Call ATM IV (30D) 27.22 22.69 19.96 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.03 26.80 -10.33 For more details, please click on and. Jain Irrigation, Sterlite Industries, Tata Motors, Infrastructure Development Finance Co and GMR Infrastructure were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Tata Motors, Infrastructure Development Finance Co, Jain Irrigation, GMR Infrastruture and Shree Renuka Sugars were the top losers in December contract open interest. "The market can come till 4,800-4,850 on back of short covering and banks would lead the rally in this regard," said B N Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia Securities. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)