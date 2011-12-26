Dec 26 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4779 4714 1.38 Nifty DEC 2011 4787.70 4720.60 1.42 Open Interest 15,202,900 16,347,550 -7.00 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.96 0.91 5.49 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.96 0.90 6.67 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.60 27.39 -2.88 Call ATM IV (30D) 25.26 27.22 -7.20 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.27 24.03 1.00 For more details, please click on and. Suzlon, S.Kumars, Hindalco, GVK Power and IFCI were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Alok Industries, Suzlon, S.Kumars, IDFC, GVK Power and Punj Lloyd were the top losers in December contract open interest. "Nifty has strong support at 4,730 levels. Sustaining above the levels of 4,740 will be positive for the markets. In that case, it will be exposed to higher levels of 4,840 and 4,910," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of technical research at Kotak Securities. "Upmove in the market will face stiff resistance at 4,840 levels. On the lower side, breach of 4,740 will be viewed negatively for lower level targets of 4,680 and 4,630." (Reporting By Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)