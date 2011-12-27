Dec 27 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4750.50 4779 -0.59
Nifty DEC 2011 4750.90 4787.70 -0.76
Open Interest 12,963,650 15,202,900 -14.72
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 0.96 0.96 0
Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.95 0.96 -1.04
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility Index 26.29 26.60 -1.16
Call ATM IV (30D) 23.37 25.26 -7.48
Put ATM IV (30D) 25.84 24.27 6.46
For more details, please click on and.
Alok Industries, GVK Power and Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy,
IFCI and Lanco Infratech were among the top gainers in January
contract open interest.
Alok Industries, GMR Infrastructure, Lanco Infratech, GVK
Power and Infrastructure, and Housing Development &
Infrastructure were the top losers in December contract open
interest.
"The short-term trend has turned slightly bullish. However,
cautious approach is recommended since volatility is expected to
remain high during the current weak as December derivative
series comes to an end on the 29th," said Shanu Goel, senior
research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.
"Above 4750, next resistance on upside is placed at
4820-4840 level. Downside support exists at 4660-4670."
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)