(Corrects headline to clarify futures end down, not up) Dec 27 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4750.50 4779 -0.59 Nifty DEC 2011 4750.90 4787.70 -0.76 Open Interest 12,963,650 15,202,900 -14.72 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.96 0.96 0 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.95 0.96 -1.04 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.29 26.60 -1.16 Call ATM IV (30D) 23.37 25.26 -7.48 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.84 24.27 6.46 For more details, please click on and. Alok Industries, GVK Power and Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, IFCI and Lanco Infratech were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Alok Industries, GMR Infrastructure, Lanco Infratech, GVK Power and Infrastructure, and Housing Development & Infrastructure were the top losers in December contract open interest. "The short-term trend has turned slightly bullish. However, cautious approach is recommended since volatility is expected to remain high during the current weak as December derivative series comes to an end on the 29th," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. "Above 4750, next resistance on upside is placed at 4820-4840 level. Downside support exists at 4660-4670." (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)