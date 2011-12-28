Dec 28 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4705.80 4750.50 -0.94 Nifty DEC 2011 4711.10 4750.90 -0.84 Open Interest 10,834,400 12,963,650 -16.42 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.89 0.96 -7.29 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.86 0.95 -9.47 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.74 26.29 1.71 Call ATM IV (30D) 27.01 23.37 15.58 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.44 25.84 -9.29 For more details, please click on and. Alok Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Suzlon, JSW Ispat and IFCI were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Alok Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Suzlon, JSW Ispat and GMR Infrastructure were the top losers in December contract open interest. "The markets continue to face resistance at 4,850-4,910 on the upside. And on the downside, key supports lie at 4,630-4,525 levels. The movement in currency will help to determine the course ahead," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)