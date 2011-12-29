Dec 29 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4646.25 4705.80 -1.26
Nifty DEC 2011 4646.25 4711.10 -1.37
Open Interest 9,761,750 10,834,400 -9.90
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 0.82 0.89 -7.86
Volume Put-Call 0.82 0.86 -4.65
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 26.62 26.74 -0.45
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 23.33 27.01 -13.62
Put ATM IV (30D) 26.15 23.44 11.56
For more details, please click on and.
Suzlon Energy, GVK Power and Infrastructure, IFCI, NHPC and
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra were among the top gainers in
January contract open interest. NHPC, Suzlon Energy, Unitech,
Lanco Infrastructure and Alok Industries were the top losers in
December contract open interest.
"The last one hour of trade was very bad for the market - as
there was sharp slaughtering in capital goods, private banks
stocks," said Lohia Securities in a report.
"On an intra-day basis Nifty has a support at 4600 and is
likely to face a stiff resistance near 4680. If Nifty breaks
4600, it may further go down to 4560 and then 4530," a research
report from brokerage Microsec.
"However, if it is able to sustain above 4680, the level of
4720 - 4770 would become the next target," the report said.
The 50-share Nifty Index needs to cross the crucial
resistance of 4,800 before strength can come in the market in
January series, say technical analysts.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)