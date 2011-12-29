Dec 29 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4646.25 4705.80 -1.26 Nifty DEC 2011 4646.25 4711.10 -1.37 Open Interest 9,761,750 10,834,400 -9.90 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.82 0.89 -7.86 Volume Put-Call 0.82 0.86 -4.65 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 26.62 26.74 -0.45 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 23.33 27.01 -13.62 Put ATM IV (30D) 26.15 23.44 11.56 For more details, please click on and. Suzlon Energy, GVK Power and Infrastructure, IFCI, NHPC and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. NHPC, Suzlon Energy, Unitech, Lanco Infrastructure and Alok Industries were the top losers in December contract open interest. "The last one hour of trade was very bad for the market - as there was sharp slaughtering in capital goods, private banks stocks," said Lohia Securities in a report. "On an intra-day basis Nifty has a support at 4600 and is likely to face a stiff resistance near 4680. If Nifty breaks 4600, it may further go down to 4560 and then 4530," a research report from brokerage Microsec. "However, if it is able to sustain above 4680, the level of 4720 - 4770 would become the next target," the report said. The 50-share Nifty Index needs to cross the crucial resistance of 4,800 before strength can come in the market in January series, say technical analysts. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)