Jan 02 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4636.75 4624.30 0.26 Nifty JAN 2011 4648.10 4634.40 0.29 Open Interest 20,037,500 19,819,600 1.09 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.07 0.85 25.88 Volume Put-Call 0.88 0.87 1.14 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 27.53 27.11 1.55 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 27.72 27.69 0.11 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.85 23.15 7.34 For more details, please click on and. GVK Power and Infrastructure, IFCI, Hindalco Industries, K S Oils and Lanco Infratech were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Mcleod Russel, Idea Cellular, IVRCL, Jaiprakash Associates, and Bharti Airtel were the top losers. "The Nifty has closed in the positive today and is now expected to trade lower till 4,530. A key support in the immediate run is around 4,588 and resistance will be faced at 4,660," said Sharekhan in a note. "The short term trend has turned sideways to bearish. However since the results season is about to begin, much will depend upon the Q3FY12 results outcome.... reports of advance tax figures for Q3FY12 are also not very encouraging so the market is unlikely to change the trend very soon," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. "Global developments will continue to influence the market sentiments. Nifty held the support level of 4,585 today. A close below 4,580 will take Nifty to next support level of 4540-4530," Goel added. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)