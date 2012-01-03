Jan 03 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4765.30 4636.75 2.77 Nifty JAN 2011 4783.20 4648.10 2.91 Open Interest 20,811,750 20,037,500 3.86 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.15 1.07 7.48 Volume Put-Call 0.94 0.88 6.82 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 26.16 27.53 -4.98 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 24.05 27.72 -13.24 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.87 24.85 0.08 For more details, please click on and. ALok Industries, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Unitech and GMR Infra were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Tata Steel, DLF, Suzlon, GVK Power and Sesa Goa were the top losers. "The Nifty has closed in the positive today and is now expected to trade higher till 4,870. A key support in the immediate run is around 4,700 and resistance will be faced at 4,870. Of the 30 stocks of the Sensex, BHEL and ICICI Bank are expected to move up going forward," Sharekhan said in a note. "Nifty showed good strength and closed in green above 4,700 levels with higher volumes. Nifty made long white candlestick pattern on daily charts, which shows that bulls are having control at the moment. On the upside, Nifty has some resistance in 4,800-4,835 zone," said Puneet Kinra, senior technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio ltd. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)