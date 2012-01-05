Jan 5 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4749.95 4749.65 0.01
Nifty JAN 2011 4758.10 4760.20 -0.04
Open Interest 21,222,650 20,714,350 2.45
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.16 1.14 1.75
Volume Put-Call 1.11 1.02 8.82
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 25.91 26.41 -1.89
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 22.78 24.41 -6.67
Put ATM IV (30D) 26.30 24.56 7.08
Tata Motors, Punj Llyod, DLF, GMR Infrastructure and Cairn India
were among the top gainers in January contract open interest.
GVK Power and Infrastructure, IFCI, Ashok Leyland, Hindalco
and Dena Bank were the top losers.
"Nifty is likely to be volatile within the range of 4,580
and 4,800," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza
Portfolio.
"The Nifty has closed flat today and is now expected to
trade range bound between 4,700 and 4,800. A key support in the
immediate run is around 4,720 and resistance will be faced at
4,770," said Sharekhan in a note.
"The Nifty has been trading range bound since the last few
weeks between 4,580 and 4,820 and is now expected to break on
the lower side. It traded side ways today and is expected to
continue the same going forward," added Sharekhan's note.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)