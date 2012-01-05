Jan 5 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4749.95 4749.65 0.01 Nifty JAN 2011 4758.10 4760.20 -0.04 Open Interest 21,222,650 20,714,350 2.45 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.16 1.14 1.75 Volume Put-Call 1.11 1.02 8.82 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 25.91 26.41 -1.89 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 22.78 24.41 -6.67 Put ATM IV (30D) 26.30 24.56 7.08 For more details, please click on and. Tata Motors, Punj Llyod, DLF, GMR Infrastructure and Cairn India were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. GVK Power and Infrastructure, IFCI, Ashok Leyland, Hindalco and Dena Bank were the top losers. "Nifty is likely to be volatile within the range of 4,580 and 4,800," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. "The Nifty has closed flat today and is now expected to trade range bound between 4,700 and 4,800. A key support in the immediate run is around 4,720 and resistance will be faced at 4,770," said Sharekhan in a note. "The Nifty has been trading range bound since the last few weeks between 4,580 and 4,820 and is now expected to break on the lower side. It traded side ways today and is expected to continue the same going forward," added Sharekhan's note. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)