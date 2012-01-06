Jan 06 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4754.10 4749.95 0.09 Nifty JAN 2011 4771.95 4758.10 0.29 Open Interest 20,412,700 21,222,650 -3.82 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.19 1.16 2.59 Volume Put-Call 1.03 1.11 -7.21 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 25.46 25.91 -1.74 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 22.23 22.78 -2.41 Put ATM IV (30D) 26.07 26.30 -0.87 For more details, please click on and. Jaiprakash Associates, Reliance Communication, Suzlon, DLF and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Hindalco, Sterlite Industries, Lanco Infra, Alok Industries and Bajaj Hindustan were the top losers. "As expected, heavy volatility dominated the session. A breakout above 4,810 or a closing below 4,660 will decide the next trend of the market," said Shanu Goel senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Limited. "Meanwhile important job-related and consumer confidence data in the U.S. market are expected to be announced tonight. Any unexpected outcome will trigger a sharp movement on either side." (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)