Jan 09 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4742.80 4746.90 -0.09 Nifty JAN 2011 4751.80 4760 -0.17 Open Interest 19,954,000 20,413,400 -2.25 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.17 1.18 -0.85 Volume Put-Call 0.86 0.88 -2.27 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 25.68 25.65 0.12 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 21.87 24.24 -9.78 Put ATM IV (30D) 27.25 24.44 11.50 For more details, please click on and. GVK Power, Unitech, IFCI, Lanco Infra and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Shree Renuka Sugars, GMR Infra, Reliance Power, Alok Industries and HCC were the top losers. "If Nifty closes above 4,825 on the upside, Nifty's resistances are placed at 4,860-4,910 levels. On the downside, supports are placed at 4,610-4,525 levels in the near-medium term. In the coming weeks, markets will increasingly focus on results of the December quarter. Any disappointments in the quarterly results could result in stocks snapping the recent recovery and would again fall," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)