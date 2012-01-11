Jan 11 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4860.95 4849.55 0.23 Nifty JAN 2011 4872.35 4870.30 0.04 Open Interest 21,406,000 21,392,650 0.06 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.25 1.26 -0.79 Volume Put-Call 1 1.02 -1.96 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.54 24 2.25 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 21.88 21.38 2.33 Put ATM IV (30D) 24.34 23.98 1.50 For more details, please click on and. Punj Llyod, Dish TV, GMR Infrastructure, DLF, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. GVK Power and Infrastructure, Housing Development and Infrastructure, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries and ITC were the top losers in January contract open interest. "Thursday is expected to be highly volatile market session as heavyweight Infosys and HDFC will announce their results. Moreover IIP numbers will be declared during the trading session further influencing sentiment," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. Goel added that above 4,880 next resistance for the Nifty is at 4,910 and important support exists at 4,750. "The Nifty has closed in the positive today and is now expected to trade higher till 4,950. A key support in the immediate run is around 4,800 and resistance will be faced at 4,950," said Sharekhan in a note. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)