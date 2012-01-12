Jan 12 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4831.25 4860.95 -0.61 Nifty JAN 2011 4852.20 4872.35 -0.41 Open Interest 21,442,300 21,406,000 0.17 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.23 1.25 -1.60 Volume Put-Call 0.97 1 -3.00 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.03 24.54 -2.08 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 19.28 21.88 -11.88 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.86 24.34 6.24 For more details, please click on and. Lanco Infra, GMR Infra, Infosys, Reliance Communication and VIP Industries were among the top gainers in January contract open interest. Unitech, Sterlite Industries, HDIL, Jaiprakash Associates and Punj Lloyd were the top losers in January contract open interest. "Indian markets are trading near their 50-day moving average resistance. Further, today's market action showed some kind of exhaustion after the recent rise. The downside risks increase in such a case. On the upside, Nifty has resistance at 4,890-4,930 and on the downside, 4,720 acts as a support in the near term," said Milan Bavish, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)