Jan 13 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4866.00 4831.25 0.72 Nifty JAN 2011 4878.20 4852.20 0.54 Open Interest 21,587,950 21,442,300 0.68 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.26 1.23 2.44 Volume Put-Call 1.06 0.97 9.28 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 23.48 24.03 -2.29 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 21.16 19.28 9.75 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.36 25.86 -9.67 For more details, please click on and . Tata Motors, Alok Industries, Suzlon, UCO Bank and Tata Steel were top gainers among open contracts for February. Suzlon, Jaiprakash Associates, DLF, Shree Renuka and Tata Motors were the top losers in January contract open interest. "Nifty managed to trade with a positive momentum today amid high volatility," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. "As of now, the level of 4,900-4,910 is providing resistance on the upside. Above 4,910, next resistance is at 4,945. HCL tech and TCS results on 17th Jan are likely to provide the next trigger for the market," he said in a note. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ted Kerr)