Jan 16 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4873.90 4866 0.16 Nifty JAN 2011 4897 4878.20 0.38 Open Interest 22,418,400 21,587,950 3.84 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.29 1.26 2.38 Volume Put-Call 1 1.06 -5.66 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 24.07 23.48 2.51 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 23.47 21.16 10.91 Put ATM IV (30D) 22.54 23.36 -3.51 For more details, please click on and . Suzlon Energy, Tata Motors, GMR Infrastructure, IFCI and LIC Housing Finance were top open interest gainers for January. Punj Llyod, Reliance Power, Infosys, Voltas and NHPC were the top losers in January contract open interest. Results of HCL Tech, TCS, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp and more during the week are likely to provide the next trigger for the market, says Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. "On the global front, China will declare GDP numbers for the last quarter of 2011 tomorrow and the outcome is likely to influence sentiments," Goel added. "On a broader basis, Nifty has support at 4,720-4,525 levels and resistance at 4,930-5,000 levels," said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)