Jan 16 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Monday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4873.90 4866 0.16
Nifty JAN 2011 4897 4878.20 0.38
Open Interest 22,418,400 21,587,950 3.84
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.29 1.26 2.38
Volume Put-Call 1 1.06 -5.66
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 24.07 23.48 2.51
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 23.47 21.16 10.91
Put ATM IV (30D) 22.54 23.36 -3.51
For more details, please click on and
.
Suzlon Energy, Tata Motors, GMR Infrastructure, IFCI and LIC
Housing Finance were top open interest gainers for January.
Punj Llyod, Reliance Power, Infosys, Voltas and NHPC were the
top losers in January contract open interest.
Results of HCL Tech, TCS, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp
and more during the week are likely to provide the next trigger
for the market, says Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at
Bonanza Portfolio.
"On the global front, China will declare GDP numbers for the
last quarter of 2011 tomorrow and the outcome is likely to
influence sentiments," Goel added.
"On a broader basis, Nifty has support at 4,720-4,525 levels
and resistance at 4,930-5,000 levels," said Milan Bavishi, head
of research at Inventure Growth and Securities.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)