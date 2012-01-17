Jan 17 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4967.30 4873.90 1.92 Nifty JAN 2011 4977 4897 1.63 Open Interest 22,474,950 22,418,400 0.25 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.40 1.29 8.53 Volume Put-Call 1.22 1 22 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 27.11 24.07 12.63 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.81 23.47 -11.33 Put ATM IV (30D) 21.79 22.54 -3.33 For more details, please click on and . Alok Industries, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon, Tata Motors and IFCI were top open interest gainers for January. Alok Industries, Suzlon, Tata Motors, IFCI and LIC Housing were the top losers in January contract open interest. "TCS results will be declared after market hours on Tuesday and hence Wednesday's session will be influenced by TCS result outcome," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Limited. "Reliance results on 20th Jan and other important results of Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, ITC and Axis Bank during the week are likely to provide the next trigger for the market," he said. "Nifty now has a psychological resistance at 5,000 and on the downside supports are placed at 4,905," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)