The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4955.80 4967.30 -0.23 Nifty JAN 2011 4957.50 4977 -0.39 Open Interest 232,92,350 22,474,950 3.63 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.43 1.40 2.14 Volume Put-Call 1.20 1.22 -1.63 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 22.68 22.61 0.30 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.79 20.81 -0.09 Put ATM IV (30D) 20.77 21.79 -4.68 For more details, please click on and . Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAG2:NS> and IDFC <IDFCG2:NS> were top open interest gainers for February. Alok Industries <ALOKF2:NS>, KS Oils <KSOIF2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCF2:NS>, Deccan Chronicle <DCHLF2:NS> and Chambal Fertilisers <CHMBF2:NS> were the top losers in January contract open interest. "One can buy Nifty around the 4,900 level as a lot of option roll-up has happened in recent times to 4,900 from 4,700," said Monal Desai, vice president of institutional derivatives at Prabhudas Lilladher. Bharat Heavy Electricals and Hindalco Industries can also be bought on declines, Desai added. "Caution is advised as several stocks and sectors which have seen strong buying interest in the last two weeks could see weakness on the back of profit-booking," said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. Nifty has psychological resistance at 5,000, while downside support is at 4,905, Bhavishi said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar and Ted Kerr)