The following is a snapshot of market activity in the
derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4955.80 4967.30 -0.23
Nifty JAN 2011 4957.50 4977 -0.39
Open Interest 232,92,350 22,474,950 3.63
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.43 1.40 2.14
Volume Put-Call 1.20 1.22 -1.63
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 22.68 22.61 0.30
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 20.79 20.81 -0.09
Put ATM IV (30D) 20.77 21.79 -4.68
Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS>, Tata
Motors <TAMOG2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAG2:NS> and IDFC
<IDFCG2:NS> were top open interest gainers for February.
Alok Industries <ALOKF2:NS>, KS Oils <KSOIF2:NS>, NHPC
<NHPCF2:NS>, Deccan Chronicle <DCHLF2:NS> and Chambal
Fertilisers <CHMBF2:NS> were the top losers in January contract
open interest.
"One can buy Nifty around the 4,900 level as a lot of option
roll-up has happened in recent times to 4,900 from 4,700," said
Monal Desai, vice president of institutional derivatives at
Prabhudas Lilladher.
Bharat Heavy Electricals and Hindalco Industries can also be
bought on declines, Desai added.
"Caution is advised as several stocks and sectors which have
seen strong buying interest in the last two weeks could see
weakness on the back of profit-booking," said Milan Bavishi,
head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities.
Nifty has psychological resistance at 5,000, while downside
support is at 4,905, Bhavishi said.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar and
Ted Kerr)