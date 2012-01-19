Jan 19 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5018.40 4955.80 1.26
Nifty JAN 2011 5022.05 4957.50 1.30
Open Interest 19,995,050 232,92,350 -14.16
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.50 1.43 4.90
Volume Put-Call 1.30 1.20 8.33
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 21.93 22.68 -3.31
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 21.89 20.79 5.29
Put ATM IV (30D) 18.16 20.77 -12.57
GMR Infra <GMRIG2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, Lanco
Infra <LAING2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS> and IDFC <IDFCG2:NS> were
the top open interest gainers for February.
GMR Infra <GMRIF2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKF2:NS>, IDFC
<IDFCF2:NS>, Lanco Infra <LAINF2:NS> and Suzlon <SUZLF2:NS> were
the top losers in January contract open interest.
"IT stocks continued to be under pressure as the guidance
for the rest of the year did not excite the street. Further,
weakness in dollar rates also kept the pressure on stocks," said
Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and
Securities.
"Nifty is approaching a band of 5,030-5,050 which could act
as resistance in a day or two. On the downside, the 4,990-4,905
band is a support," Bavishi added.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)