Jan 19 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5018.40 4955.80 1.26 Nifty JAN 2011 5022.05 4957.50 1.30 Open Interest 19,995,050 232,92,350 -14.16 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.50 1.43 4.90 Volume Put-Call 1.30 1.20 8.33 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 21.93 22.68 -3.31 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 21.89 20.79 5.29 Put ATM IV (30D) 18.16 20.77 -12.57 For more details, please click on and . GMR Infra <GMRIG2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKG2:NS>, Lanco Infra <LAING2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS> and IDFC <IDFCG2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for February. GMR Infra <GMRIF2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKF2:NS>, IDFC <IDFCF2:NS>, Lanco Infra <LAINF2:NS> and Suzlon <SUZLF2:NS> were the top losers in January contract open interest. "IT stocks continued to be under pressure as the guidance for the rest of the year did not excite the street. Further, weakness in dollar rates also kept the pressure on stocks," said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. "Nifty is approaching a band of 5,030-5,050 which could act as resistance in a day or two. On the downside, the 4,990-4,905 band is a support," Bavishi added. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)