Jan 20 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,048.60 5,018.40 0.60 Nifty JAN 2011 5,047.85 5,022.05 0.51 Open Interest 21,578,300 19,995,050 7.91 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.60 1.50 6.66 Volume Put-Call 1.24 1.30 -4.61 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 21.96 21.68 1.29 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 19.49 21.89 -10.96 Put ATM IV (30D) 21.54 18.16 18.61 For more details, please click on and . ITC <ITCG2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS>, Sterlite Industries <STRLG2:NS> and IFCI <IFCIG2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for February. Punj Llyod <PUJLF2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKF2:NS>, Tata Steel <TISCF2:NS>, GMR Infra <GMRIF2:NS>, and Balrampur Chini <BACHF2:NS> were the top losers in January contract open interest. "Monetary policy and F&O expiry in the coming week will provide the next trigger for the market," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. "Expect volatility in Nifty to increase. On the upside, 5,080 is a resistance and on the downside 4,930 is a support," said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)