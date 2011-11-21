Nov 21 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Monday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4778.35 4905.80 -2.6
Nifty Nov 2011 4783.30 4914.60 -2.67
Open Interest 22,741,500 23,649,500 -3.84
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 0.65 0.73 -10.96
Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.85 0.94 -9.57
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility Index 28.61 26.58 7.64
Call ATM IV (30D) 27.37 26.57 3.01
Put ATM IV (30D) 29.00 24.08 20.43
Alok Industries, Suzlon, Balrampur Chini, Jaiprakash Associates
GMR Infra were among the top gainers in December contract open
interest, while Suzlon, Ruchi Soya, Jaiprakash Associates, IDFC
and Alok Industries were the top losers.
"Nifty showed selling pressure for 8th consecutive day and
closed in red below 4800 levels. Bears are in control at the
moment. On the downside, Nifty has major support zone in
4,750-4,700 zone and if Nifty respects this support then
recovery may be seen, else selling pressure again may continue.
For Daily Purpose, trend deciding level is 4,780. If Nifty shows
strength above 4,780 levels, then rally to 4,840/4,880 may be
seen. If Nifty does not show strength above 4,780 levels, then
selling pressure till 4,750/4,700 may also be seen," said Puneet
Kinra senior technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
(Reporting By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)