Nov 21 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4778.35 4905.80 -2.6 Nifty Nov 2011 4783.30 4914.60 -2.67 Open Interest 22,741,500 23,649,500 -3.84 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.65 0.73 -10.96 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.85 0.94 -9.57

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 28.61 26.58 7.64 Call ATM IV (30D) 27.37 26.57 3.01 Put ATM IV (30D) 29.00 24.08 20.43

Alok Industries, Suzlon, Balrampur Chini, Jaiprakash Associates GMR Infra were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Suzlon, Ruchi Soya, Jaiprakash Associates, IDFC and Alok Industries were the top losers.

"Nifty showed selling pressure for 8th consecutive day and closed in red below 4800 levels. Bears are in control at the moment. On the downside, Nifty has major support zone in 4,750-4,700 zone and if Nifty respects this support then recovery may be seen, else selling pressure again may continue. For Daily Purpose, trend deciding level is 4,780. If Nifty shows strength above 4,780 levels, then rally to 4,840/4,880 may be seen. If Nifty does not show strength above 4,780 levels, then selling pressure till 4,750/4,700 may also be seen," said Puneet Kinra senior technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

(Reporting By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)