Nov 22 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4812.35 4778.35 0.71 Nifty Nov 2011 4805.30 4783.30 0.46 Open Interest 20,433,300 22,741,500 -10.15 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.63 0.65 -3.08 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.87 0.85 2.35

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 27.35 28.61 -4.4 Call ATM IV (30D) 28.10 27.37 2.67 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.95 29.00 -10.52

NHPC, Suzlon, Alok Industries, IDFC, Jaiprakash Associates were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Suzlon, Alok Industries, IFCI, Jaiprakash Associates and ITC were the top losers in November contract.

"Volumes have improved compared to yesterday and market participants may have done some value based buying. USD-INR continued to trade strong up. Any softening of USD-INR rates could trigger more buying in stocks in India. The next level of support for Nifty is 4,750-4,700 and on the upside 4,880-4,925 are key resistances," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities.

(Reporting By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)