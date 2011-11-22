BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 22 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4812.35 4778.35 0.71 Nifty Nov 2011 4805.30 4783.30 0.46 Open Interest 20,433,300 22,741,500 -10.15 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.63 0.65 -3.08 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.87 0.85 2.35
VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 27.35 28.61 -4.4 Call ATM IV (30D) 28.10 27.37 2.67 Put ATM IV (30D) 25.95 29.00 -10.52
For more details, please click on and.
NHPC, Suzlon, Alok Industries, IDFC, Jaiprakash Associates were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Suzlon, Alok Industries, IFCI, Jaiprakash Associates and ITC were the top losers in November contract.
"Volumes have improved compared to yesterday and market participants may have done some value based buying. USD-INR continued to trade strong up. Any softening of USD-INR rates could trigger more buying in stocks in India. The next level of support for Nifty is 4,750-4,700 and on the upside 4,880-4,925 are key resistances," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities.
(Reporting By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, drawing heart from record gains on Wall Street in the previous session, while investors awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate hike later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, though expectations for further rate hikes are fading. The F