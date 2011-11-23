Nov 23 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4706.45 4812.35 -2.20 Nifty Nov 2011 4703.90 4805.30 -2.11 Open Interest 17,688,850 20,433,300 -13.43 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.49 0.63 -22.22 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.87 0.87 0

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 30.68 27.35 12.18 Call ATM IV (30D) 30.43 28.10 8.29 Put ATM IV (30D) 29.15 25.95 12.33

IFCI, Unitech, GVK Power, Shree Renuka and Alok Industries were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Suzlon, IFCI, Alok Industries, Unitech and GVK Power were the top losers in November contract.

"Nifty futures saw a lot of unwinding pressure ahead of the expiry on Thursday, but now look ripe for a relief rally till 4,900-5,000," said Jai Bala, technical analyst at cashthechaos.com.

(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)