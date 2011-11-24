Nov 24 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4756.45 4706.45 1.06 Nifty Nov 2011 4756.45 4703.90 1.11 Open Interest 17,610,350 17,688,850 -0.44 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.58 0.49 18.36 Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.01 0.87 16.09

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 27.95 30.68 -8.89 Call ATM IV (30D) 25.10 30.43 -17.51 Put ATM IV (30D) 27.21 29.15 -6.65

Alok Industries, IFCI, NHPC, Lanco Infra and GVK Power were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while GVK Power, Alok Industries, IFCI, NHPC and JSW Ispat were the top losers in November contract.

"Positive undertone for the Nifty could continue for the next few days.... The short-term trend of the Nifty remains down and any pull back should see strong headwinds at 4,850 followed by 4,950," said Sadanand Raje of PINC Research. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)