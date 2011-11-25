Nov 25 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4710.05 4756.45 -0.98 Nifty DEC 2011 4710.95 4756.45 -0.96 Open Interest 21,917,300 17,610,350 24.46 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 0.51 0.58 -12.07 Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.01 1.01 0.00

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 29.12 27.95 4.19 Call ATM IV (30D) 27.88 25.10 11.08 Put ATM IV (30D) 26.95 27.21 -0.96

Suzlon, TTML, Kingfisher, LIC Housing and IDFC were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Jaiprakash Associates, ITC, BHEL, Tata Motors and Lanco Infra were the top losers in December contract.

"If Nifty is able to stay above 4,630 levels, it could rise to 5,050 levels. What is important is to watch out the volumes in the coming sessions. If the rise from here comes on declining volumes, we could again see selling pressure on Nifty from 5,050 levels. On the other side, a close below 4,630 will take Nifty to 4,525. Meanwhile, in Europe the debt troubles continued to haunt equity investors because the interest rates on government bonds remained high after weak Germany bond auction," said Milan Bavishi-Head Research-Inventure Growth and Securities.

(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)