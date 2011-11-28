Nov 28 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4851.30 4710.05 3.00 Nifty DEC 2011 4870.30 4710.95 3.38 Open Interest 21,332,600 21,917,300 -2.67 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.30 0.51 154.90 Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.04 1.01 2.97

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.64 29.12 -8.52 Call ATM IV (30D) 23.13 27.88 -17.04 Put ATM IV (30D) 26.25 26.95 -2.60

Mundra Port, Housing Development Infrastructure, Tata Motors, Power Finance Corp and Bajaj Hindusthan were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Jaiprakash Associates, Hindalco, IDFC, Tata Steel and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) were the top losers in December contract.

"Nifty showed good recovery from support near 4,700 levels and closed in green. Majority of large-caps participated in rally. On upside, Nifty may face some resistance near 4,900 levels. However, buying momentum may be continuing above 4,900 levels. On downside, Nifty has good support at 4,780 levels. For daily purpose, trend deciding level is 4,850. If Nifty shows strength above 4,850 levels, then rally to 4,900/4,950 may be seen. If Nifty does not show strength above 4,850 levels, then selling pressure till 4,810/4,780 may also be seen," said Puneet Kinra, senior technical analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

