Nov 29 The following is a snapshot of
market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 4805.1 4851.30 -0.95
Nifty DEC 2011 4816.75 4870.30 -1.09
Open Interest 22,157,300 21,332,600 3.86
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.24 1.30 -4.61
Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.07 1.04 2.88
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility Index 26.87 26.64 0.86
Call ATM IV (30D) 25.56 23.13 10.50
Put ATM IV (30D) 23.94 26.25 -8.8
Suzlon, Alok Industries, Bajaj Hindusthan, Unitech and Titan
Industries were among the top gainers in December contract open
interest, while Indiabulls Real Estate, Jaiprakash Associates,
Pantaloon Retail, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Kingfisher
Airlines were the top losers.
"Any pullback can last only till 4,950-5,000 as global
markets are still in a downtrend. We will be looking to sell
Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank on rallies," said Ashish
Chaturmohta, Vice President (Derivatives & Technical Analyst),
IIFL Wealth.
"Given the put writing at 4,700, and calls at 4,900-5,000,
Nifty can remain rangebound between 4,700 and 4,900 in the near
term. Any break of this range can lead to 150-point movement on
either side," said Amit Gupta, head derivatives, ICICIdirect.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)