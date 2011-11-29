Nov 29 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4805.1 4851.30 -0.95 Nifty DEC 2011 4816.75 4870.30 -1.09 Open Interest 22,157,300 21,332,600 3.86 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.24 1.30 -4.61 Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.07 1.04 2.88

VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.87 26.64 0.86 Call ATM IV (30D) 25.56 23.13 10.50 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.94 26.25 -8.8

Suzlon, Alok Industries, Bajaj Hindusthan, Unitech and Titan Industries were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Indiabulls Real Estate, Jaiprakash Associates, Pantaloon Retail, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Kingfisher Airlines were the top losers.

"Any pullback can last only till 4,950-5,000 as global markets are still in a downtrend. We will be looking to sell Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank on rallies," said Ashish Chaturmohta, Vice President (Derivatives & Technical Analyst), IIFL Wealth.

"Given the put writing at 4,700, and calls at 4,900-5,000, Nifty can remain rangebound between 4,700 and 4,900 in the near term. Any break of this range can lead to 150-point movement on either side," said Amit Gupta, head derivatives, ICICIdirect. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)