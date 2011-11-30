Nov 30 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4832.05 4805.1 0.56 Nifty DEC 2011 4832.35 4816.75 0.32 Open Interest 21,744,400 22,157,300 -1.86 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.26 1.24 1.61 Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.03 1.07 -3.74 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 26.55 26.87 -1.19 Call ATM IV (30D) 25.21 25.56 -1.37 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.61 23.94 -1.38 For more details, please click on and. Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd, Indiabulls, SAIL, IDEA Cellular and IDFC were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Bharti Airtel, GMR Infra, Lanco Infra, NTPC and Reliance Communication were the top losers. "Nifty had a highly volatile session with big swings on the both the sides. Overall, we continue to maintain a cautious stance on Nifty. On the upside, Nifty could face stiff resistance at 5,025 levels. And on the downside, if 4,630 is broken on closing basis, Nifty could fall to 4525," said Milan Bavishi head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra)