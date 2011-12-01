Dec 01 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 4936.85 4832.05 2.17 Nifty DEC 2011 4963.75 4832.35 2.72 Open Interest 21,745,000 21,744,400 0.00 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.22 1.26 -3.17 Volume Put-Call Ratio 1.11 1.03 7.77 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 25.02 26.55 -5.76 Call ATM IV (30D) 20.71 25.21 -17.85 Put ATM IV (30D) 23.70 23.61 0.38 For more details, please click on and. Tata Motors, BHEL, GMR Infra, IDFC and Ranbaxy were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while Unitech, Shree Renuka sugars, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDEA and Titan Industries were the top losers. "Markets have turned extremely volatile and in sync with the global peers. Selective buying can be done in fundamentally sound companies. Global developments will continue to influence the market trend. Outcome of EU meeting on Dec 9 will be crucial for the market. Immediate resistance exists at 5,020-5,025 and downside support exists at 4,910 and then 4,855-4,850," said Shanu Goel senior research analyst at Bonanza Portlio Ltd. . (Reporting By Manoj Dharra)