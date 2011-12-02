Dec 2 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5050.15 4936.85 2.29 Nifty DEC 2011 5080.70 4963.75 2.35 Open Interest 24,358,900 21,745,000 12.02 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.32 1.22 8.19 Volume Put-Call Ratio 0.96 1.11 -13.51 VOLATILITY NSE Volatility Index 23.99 25.02 -4.12 Call ATM IV (30D) 21.27 20.71 2.70 Put ATM IV (30D) 22.12 23.70 -6.66 For more details, please click on and. Tata Motors, Unitech, Jaiprakash Associates, Sterlite Industries and IDFC were among the top gainers in December contract open interest, while KS Oil, HPCL, TVS Motor, Titan Industries and SREI Infra were the top losers. "Next week, global markets are likely to be volatile since crucial data relating to European region like sentix investor confidence and GDP announcement will be made. The outlook for the coming weeks remains cautious since the outcome of EU meeting on Dec 9 will be crucial for the market sentiments. Support levels for Nifty for the coming week are 5000 and then 4915. Upside resistance exists at 5105 and then 5155," said Shanu Goel senior research analyst at Bonanza Portlio Ltd. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)