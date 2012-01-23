Jan 23 The following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,046.25 5,048.60 -0.04 Nifty JAN 2011 5,051.05 5,047.85 0.06 Open Interest 15,798,880 21,578,300 -26.78 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.61 1.60 0.625 Volume Put-Call 1.30 1.24 4.83 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 22.14 21.96 0.82 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 10.33 19.49 -46.99 Put ATM IV (30D) 22.66 21.54 5.19 For more details, please click on and. DLF <DLFG2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS>, Sterlite Industries <STRLG2:NS> and Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for February. DLF <DLFF2:NS>, GMR Infrastructure <GMRIF2:NS>, Alok Industries <ALOKF2:NS>, Ruchi Soya <RCSYF2:NS> and Suzlon Energy <SUZLF2:NS> were the top losers in January contract open interest. "Positions of foreign institutional investors and rollovers indicate that there are higher chances of markets rising further in the first half of February series," said Siddharth Bhamre, head of equity-derivatives at Angel Broking. "Markets can head towards 5,100 soon as there are still some short positions to be covered," said B N Rahul, derivatives analyst at Dalmia Securities. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)