Feb 1 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,235.70 5,199.25 0.7 Nifty Feb 5,262.15 5,223.35 0.74 Open Interest 21,807,450 22,371,250 -2.52 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.29 1.28 0.78 Volume Put-Call 0.98 0.93 5.37 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 22.89 22.66 1.02 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 18.86 22.02 -14.35 Put ATM IV (30D) 22.80 20.26 12.53 For more details, please click on and . Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS>, GMR Infrastructure <GMRIG2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, Ashok Leyland <ASOKG2:NS> and Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the February contract. Hindalco Industries <HALCG2:NS>, Tata Global Beverages <TAGLG2:NS>, HDFC <HDFCG2:NS>, Delta Corp <DELTG2:NS>, and IFCI <IFCIG2:NS> were the top open-interest losers. "Nifty heavyweight stocks such as SBI, Tata Steel , Tata Motors and Reliance Industries witnessed long build-up," said Anurag Vishnoi, derivative analyst at Religare. Amar Ambani, Head of Research at IIFL, noted that the Nifty has closed above the 200-day moving average for two sessions in a row. "A close above the same for 2-3 more sessions could reinforce the current intermediate upswing," he said. "Some cooling is not ruled out, though, following a stunning January." Nirmal Bang said in a note that Nifty options suggested a market range of 5,000-5,300. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ted Kerr)