Feb 2 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,269.90 5,235.70 0.65 Nifty Feb 5,274.35 5,262.15 0.23 Open Interest 21,898,700 21,807,450 0.41 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.33 1.29 3.10 Volume Put-Call 1.16 0.98 18.36 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 23.69 22.89 3.49 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.52 18.86 8.80 Put ATM IV (30D) 22.68 22.80 -0.52 For more details, please click on and . Unitech <UNTEG2:NS>, Ashok Leyland <ASOKG2:NS>, MTNL <MTNLG2:NS>, Bharti Airtel <BRTIG2:NS> and NHPC <NHPCG2:NS> were the top open-interest gainers for the February contract. Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, GVK Power and Infrastructure <GVKPG2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAG2:NS>, and Sintex Industries <SNTXG2:NS> were the top open-interest losers. "The short-term trend has definitely turned bullish. However, global developments will continue to influence the sentiments, thereby making the markets highly volatile," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. "The levels of 5220-5210 will now act as support on the downside." (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)