Feb 2 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5,269.90 5,235.70 0.65
Nifty Feb 5,274.35 5,262.15 0.23
Open Interest 21,898,700 21,807,450 0.41
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.33 1.29 3.10
Volume Put-Call 1.16 0.98 18.36
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 23.69 22.89 3.49
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 20.52 18.86 8.80
Put ATM IV (30D) 22.68 22.80 -0.52
For more details, please click on and
.
Unitech <UNTEG2:NS>, Ashok Leyland <ASOKG2:NS>, MTNL
<MTNLG2:NS>, Bharti Airtel <BRTIG2:NS> and NHPC <NHPCG2:NS> were
the top open-interest gainers for the February contract.
Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, GVK Power and
Infrastructure <GVKPG2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAG2:NS>,
and Sintex Industries <SNTXG2:NS> were the top open-interest
losers.
"The short-term trend has definitely turned bullish.
However, global developments will continue to influence the
sentiments, thereby making the markets highly volatile," said
Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
"The levels of 5220-5210 will now act as support on the
downside."
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)